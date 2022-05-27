(WHTM) — You have probably heard of computer spyware and malware. But, you may not be familiar with bossware.

We recently aired a report about whether your phone is eavesdropping on your conversations. The bottom line from that report is that if your phone is set to listen for “Hey Siri” or Okay Google” it has to be listening.

But that’s no big deal compared with this: the arrival of bossware, which does much more than just target you with some ads.

A report in The Guardian said a growing number of companies are installing monitoring devices on their company computers. It said these programs coincide with the recent move to work-from-home jobs, so companies can see if their employees are working, or doing laundry on the clock.

The Guardian said bossware can log keystrokes, take screenshots of websites, and even activate webcams and snap pictures of you!

But from the “doesn’t that stink file”: how some of these programs create a productivity score, to show how much you work versus your colleagues.

The Guardian said some send your boss a daily productivity score, so he knows if you were working for him, or working on booking your next vacation. If you get your work done quickly, you might say doesn’t that stink.

So, what can you do? Use a phone or personal laptop to plan that vacation, and cover up that webcam if you don’t have a Zoom meeting.

Easiest solution? Do your personal business on your personal phone. That way you don’t get in trouble and don’t waste your money.