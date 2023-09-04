If you have never been to a Buc-ees, you do not what you have been missing.

The first thing you notice when you pull into one of their stores is that it is big! This is no standard highway gas station. It is a travel center on steroids.

Dawn Knight and her daughter are regulars and visit as many as they can.

“I always make him stop. I always make him stop when we come by. “Back and forth to Florida, we’ve been to Daytona, the one here, two in Tennessee,” Knight said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have never been, think of it as a giant travel center combined with a provision store, a southern restaurant, and a toy store. It’s essentially a theme park on the highway.

No day-old hot dogs on rollers here. Travelers line up, waiting for the moment when there is fresh ‘brisket on the board.’ People also go nuts over their roasted pecans and cashews and big bags of ‘Beaver Nuggets.’

Elizabeth Bursey and her daughter Kaylea were impressed by the restrooms. They are known as the cleanest on the highway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is my first time, it’s amazing. I love how clean it is, I love how friendly the employees are,” They said.

Outside, you will find more than 100 gas pumps with lower prices.

There are some downsides, such as big crowds on a busy summer day. Another issue is that truckers do not like it because there are no 18-wheelers allowed.

One more downside, Buc-ees has no indoor seating to enjoy that brisket. But most travelers are okay with that so you don’t waste your money.