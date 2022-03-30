(WHTM) — It used to be called installment plans. Now, stores, online retailers, and even eBay call it “buy now, pay later.”

But is it safe?

Can’t afford those styling shoes or a trendy new jacket, but you really want it? Many shoppers these days are turning to “buy now, pay later.” An installment program thousands of retailers now offer. It is very popular with college students, like David Germano, who says it lets you shop when your bank account s near empty.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It lets people branch out with payments so they can afford necessities such as food and textbooks,” Germano said.

Buy now pay layer or BNPL divides your purchase into four or six payments. The first payment is due at checkout, the rest is monthly, like a car loan, without interest. Anu Fason really likes the idea.

“I think that would be really helpful, that we should have the option to choose if we want to pay a full payment or do month to month,” Fason said.

One nice thing about buy now, pay later is just like with a credit card or ATM, it’s not going to impact your credit when you use it. But, it can hurt your credit if you fall behind.

Neil Peterson mischief credit officer with the General Electric Credit Union. Peterson says if you try it, make sure you can control your spending,

“If you cannot make the payment, then it goes into default with a credit agency, and then it will be on your credit report,” Peterson said. “The nice thing about Buy Now Pay Later is they make it simple and interest-free, but it is very easy for someone who cannot manage their expenses or control their spending to get into a situation that causes them more harm in the long run.”

A recent “Refinery 29” report profiled a 34-year-old woman who overspent, fell into debt, and has now wrecked her credit score. But, if you can control your impulses, BNPL might just help you get something you need. That way you don’t waste your money