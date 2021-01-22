Don’t Waste Your Money: Car financing denied

Bringing home a new car is one of the best feelings in the world. But learning that it’s required to return it because the financing fell through is one of the worst.

Crystal Garland finally has a car she can drive after a dealer found financing for this young mom.

But she is still battling to get her deposit back for a 2009 Chevy she had to return after her financing was denied.

“I got a letter from my supposed creditor, that said this is a denial letter, we can’t do this,” Garland said.

Garland purchased the used Malibu from a used car dealer chain that promises “financing for everyone” on its website.

With financing denied, Garland couldn’t get her car registered or insured.

“For a whole month, I couldn’t drive the car because the insurance would not insure the car, cause I couldn’t prove it was mine,” Garland said.

Finally with no way to register, title, or insure her car, Garland realized she had no choice but to return it to the dealer.

And she figured the dealer would give her deposit back in return.

“Yes, the dealer has the car, in the same condition I got the car in,” Garland said.

But, she says they are still holding her $600 deposit!

A report in Credit.com says, dealer contracts typically allow 30 days to secure financing and they can demand the car back if they can’t find a loan. But it says they should refund what was paid minus any state fees.

So abc27 News visited the dealer, where a manager said the “bank dropped the ball” in her case and said he will be happy to return Garland the $600 in the next few days.

“I just want my money back,” Garland said.

If a dealer won’t return your deposit, contact the state attorney general and a lawyer, so you don’t waste your money.