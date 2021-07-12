Don’t Waste Your Money: Car Maintenance Myths

(WHTM) — As we head out on summer vacations, most of us check over the car before we go, but some car maintenance tips we’ve assumed for years turn out to be just myths.

Susan Wenger and Kathy Gordon are fans of frequent oil changes.

“I drive a Subaru Forester, and I have the oil changed every 3,000 miles.”

Tony Edwards knows the importance of rotating tires.

“You get the tires rotated? Every time I get the oil changed,” Edwards said.

But, some longtime car care tips are no longer accurate, according to a new AA report, “Debunking Common Myths About Car Maintenance.”

The first myth? The 3,000-mile oil change.

“With today’s newer vehicles, that is not true. You can go 5,000 to 7,000 miles,” Russ Zolnowski, manager of AAA Auto Center, said.

Zolnowski says myth #2 is that a car battery can last at least five years. However, not with all of today’s electronics.

“They’re good for three to five depending on weather,” Zolnowksi said.

Myth #3, you must get oil changes at the dealer or you void your warranty. Not true!

“As long as you have information and proof you have had the work done, they can’t hold that against you,” Zolnowski said.

Myth #4, when to replace tires. One of the biggest conceptions concerns when your tires are worn out. They say a lot of people still go by grandpa’s suggestion to use a coin in the tread. But, not anymore.

“If it’s a 2/32nds, you are really starting to lose all the traction,” Zolonowski said.

Zolonowski says to use the built-in tread, wear bars, not a penny, and keep rotating them regularly.

Finally myth #5, you no longer need to change brake fluid or coolant in newer cars. Instead, you actually do so you don’t waste your money.