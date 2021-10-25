Don’t Waste Your Money: Car Repair Limits

(WHTM) — If you are in a car accident, your insurer is supposed to pay for the repair. But they might not if they think the repair is too expensive as one Wyoming woman discovered.

Linda Lewis was sideswiped by a hit-and-run driver and her Toyota needs a lot of work. So she bought it to a garage she heard did great work. But she says her insurer, Progressive, balked at the seven thousand dollar estimate.

“They keep telling me there are other shops in the area that would fix the car way cheaper,” Lewis said. She didn’t realize that the shop was not one of the insurer’s preferred shops, that would do the job for two thousand less.

Most states now have laws that say you can bring your car to any body shop for repairs after an accident. But here’s the catch, that insurance company can say your body shop is charging too much and refuse to pay the bill.

Shop manager Tyler Damron says he won’t do a cheapie repair. “Can you repair this car for the low rate they are offering? Not correctly, not even being close to a correct repair,” Damron said.

If this happens to you, the Legal Network Nolo.com suggests you ask the body shop to try and negotiate. If not, contact the state insurance department. Finally, call a lawyer.

We contacted Progressive, but they would not raise their top limit, so in the end, Lewis moved her car to their cheaper in-network body shop. As always, don’t waste your money.