Don’t Waste Your Money: Car Warranty Calls

Now that the country is getting back to work, telemarketers and scammers are getting back to work as well. The number one unwanted call in 2021 has to do with your car’s warranty.

Have you ever answered your phone, and heard something like this? “We are calling with an urgent message about your car’s warranty” It seems every day, someone needs to reach about your warranty expiring. Sometimes they even know the make of your car.

How do they know that? They buy it from manufacturers and the state. But the FTC says buyer beware, in many cases these are shady companies that may sell you a warranty your dealership won’t honor.

From the doesn’t that stink file, the worst thing you can do when you get these calls, pressing one or two to opt out. That tells them you are a live caller, and you may even get more calls, and that stinks.

Have an apple iPhone? There is a secret setting to now block them. Go to setting, then phone, and look for call silencing. You can then silence unknown callers, and they’ll just go to your voicemail.

Have an Android phone? Check with your cell provider on how to block unknown callers.

If you want an extended warranty for your car, talk to your dealer. That way you don’t waste your money.