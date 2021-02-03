Don’t Waste Your Money: Car Warranty Calls

Despite everything happening with the pandemic, marketers and scammers are still calling people’s cell phones. Recently many people have answered their phones and heard something like this: “We are calling with an urgent message about your car’s warranty.”

It seems every day, someone needs to reach a “customer” about their warranty expiring. Sometimes the callers even know the make of the targeted person’s car.

How do they know that? They buy it from manufacturers and the state.

But the Federal Trade Commission says buyer beware: In many cases, these are shady companies that may attempt to sell a warrant a dealership won’t honor.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the worst thing someone can do when they get these calls is pressing 1 or 2 to opt out.

Have an Apple iPhone? There is a secret setting to now block them. Go to settings, then phone, and look for call silencing.

That way, iPhone users can silence unknown callers, much like the car warranty scam calls. By silencing unknown callers, they’ll be sent directly to voicemail.

For Android phones, cell providers can assist on how to block unknown callers.

For those interested in an extended warranty for their vehicle, talk to a car dealer about which warranties they will accept in their shop — that way you don’t waste your money.