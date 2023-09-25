With new cars so expensive and auto insurance costs higher than ever, wouldn’t it be great to get paid to drive your car? That’s the lure of car wrap advertising, but beware!

Natasha Forte is getting paid to drive. She earns $100 a month advertising a local law firm.

” I can say that you can get cars wrapped legitimately,” Forte said.

But Forte says it took a while to find this deal because several that she had applied for turned out to be scams.

“I found this link to Reign Energy Drink that was offering a car decal program that was paying 700 dollars a week,” Forte said.

So she signed up and within days received a check for almost $4,000.

But she soon became suspicious because she was instructed to cash that check, then pay cash to the person who would supposedly come wrap her car with the energy drink ad.

The Federal Trade Commission warns on its website that thousands of people have fallen for car wrap scams. It says most scams involve the names of energy drinks or soft drinks like Pepsi and Dr Pepper.

ThePennyHoarder.com lists three legitimate car wrapping companies to try:

Carvertise

Nickeltics

Wrapify

However, it says gig drivers are preferred, because of the hours they spend driving. Forte, who now advertises via Carvertise said if you get a big before you do anything, beware.

They would have disappeared with the cash, and that’s just a scam,” Forte said.

So yes, you may be able to, make some money with ads on your car. But many of the offers are scams, so be careful and don’t waste your money.