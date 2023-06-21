Ever seen a car or truck go by with a Red Bull logo on it? Maybe Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper?

Some advertisements claim you can make money advertising soft drinks on your car or truck, but can you?

Susan Miller is trying to help her 17-year-old niece find her first job.

“Looking for work, freshly graduated, and she said she went on Indeed.com,” Miller said.

So, when Dr. Pepper/ Snapple texted her, offering to pay her to wrap her car ads, the young woman said ‘Sure!’

A few days later she received a packet in the mail with a check from PNC Bank for $2,500.

The instructions said to deposit the check, then wire half of it to the car wrapping company, and keep the rest for herself.

You know, it does sound like easy money: $200 a month just to put a sticker on your car advertising a soft drink. But Miller felt the whole thing was suspicious and thank goodness.

Dr. Pepper/ Snapple has issued an alert that this is a scam: they are not paying people to put ads on their cars. Neither is Rockstar Energy Drink, Casio watches, or many other companies targeted in this scam.

But people are falling for it.

“How realistic does that check look? This check does look real. It’s from PNC Bank. And you deposit it and spend your money you’re responsible to pay it back,” Miller said.

That would have been a tough lesson for a young woman just out of high school.

Bottom line: No beverage company will pay the average person who is not a company employee, to drive a car with their logos on it. If you have an accident or are caught speeding they could be liable.

So rip these offers up so you don’t waste your money.