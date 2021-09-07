Don’t Waste Your Money: Careful Airbnb research

(WHTM) — Many travelers these days stay in an Airbnb to save money and stay someplace unique. But, one woman says she ended up in a basement dungeon and can’t get her money back.

Noel Short needed a room in St. Louis as part of her college internship for the University of Kentucky. So, she booked a room in this “cute house” she found on Airbnb.

“It didn’t really have anything describing the bedroom itself, it only really described the house and said, oh, there is a bedroom,” Short said.

However, when she arrived for her two-month summer stay, she found this tiny basement room with no windows or door to the outside.

“It doesn’t have windows, it doesn’t have a vent. You couldn’t tell that from the one photo provided,” Short said. Short added that the listing said nothing about it being a lower-level room, either.

When Short told her parents, they begged her to move, because a relative recently had a house fire that could have trapped someone in the basement.

“We had someone in our family whose house had a fire, so it was a very recent, very personal experience,” Short said.

We checked with Airbnb, but it has no rules about basement rooms. However, it does say all rooms must meet local codes and almost every city in the U.S. requires a basement bedroom to have a door to the outside or a window 24-inch high to allow escape.

Short says the landlord would not give her any money back.

“She said that she had a cancellation policy, and if I were to cancel I would have to pay for the next 30 days,” Short said.

So Short paid for what she describes as an airless dungeon. We have contacted Airbnb and asked if they can refund Short’s money if this room is not up to code. In the meantime, research your accommodations carefully so you don’t waste your money.