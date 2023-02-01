(WHTM) — Did you donate any clothing or household goods as you cleaned up from the holidays? Unfortunately, many people did not, and many charities are now begging for help.

With the holiday season over Kim Davis just made her annual Goodwill donation.

“There are people who need the things I no longer need,” Davis said.

But, the bins are mostly empty, because charitable donations no longer give most taxpayers a break.

“The New Year’s Eve cars would be lined up around the building. Because everyone wanted to get that receipt for their taxes so they could get the deduction,” Goodwil’s Michael Flannery said.

With the loss of the deduction, things have changed for the worse.

Donations have been down sharply this new year, because most people have lost the incentive to grab unwanted clothing and drive it to their local Goodwill, Salvation army, or St. Vincent de Paul, and it’s not just clothing.

It may not improve: 90% of taxpayers are no longer able to claim charitable donations on their tax returns.

in 2020 and 2021, congress allowed everyone a tax break or $300 in donations, or $600 for married couples. That break was not extended this year. You see it nowhere more than at the donation stores, where the donations help the homeless get job training and find jobs.

Remember, even if you can’t take a deduction, you are still clearing out your closest and helping other people, so you don’t waste your money.