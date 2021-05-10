Don’t Waste Your Money: Chicken Wing Shortage

The price of chicken is not equal. These days you’re likely to pay much more for wings than chicken breasts.

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the things in short supply as we come out of the pandemic. Lumber, furniture, computer chips and now, chicken wings.

Wings are as American as a cold beer. But suddenly these delicacies served with celery and ranch, of course, are in short supply.

Pub owner Jason Esterkamp says the same labor shortage hitting restaurants is hitting chicken processing plants.

“The chicken producers are having problems opening up their production lines,” Esterkamp said. “So just like the rest of us are having trouble finding employees, this is where it’s really coming from. They don’t have the workforce to open all their lines.”

Add to it that wings are more popular than ever and you have the latest pandemic shortage.

“All I can tell you is that wings are extremely hard to come by and they are extremely expensive,” Esterkamp said.

So why is there a shortage of chicken wings but not chicken breasts? Well, a restaurant like a pub will sell several hundred chicken breasts per week, but in that same week, they’ll sell over 10,000 chicken wings.

That’s good news for grocery shoppers. But restaurant business, a trade publication, warns that a massive wing shortage is brewing.

Some restaurants are limiting take-out orders, while the Bojangles chain recently tweeted that their wings will be back soon.

Jason is hoping it won’t come to that.

“To date, we have yet to run out of chicken wings,” Esterkamp said. “Our biggest issue is the cost of chicken wings.”

Jason says he won’s switch to cheap warehouse club wings, but it may have to raise prices if the shortage continues.