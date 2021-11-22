Don’t Waste Your Money: Christmas Trees

(WHTM) — It was inevitable, as everything in high demand turns into shortages. The latest? Christmas trees.

The tree crop is smaller than usual this year at tree farms across the nation.

“Right now on the farm, this is representative of what we have,” said Brian Keeton, a Christmas tree farmer, said. Keeton adds that hot summers, drought, and then flooding rains in recent years have stunted their rows of fir trees.

“We’re a little thin, we have fewer than what we would like,” Keeton said.

He also brings in pre-cut live trees from Oregon, Michigan, Wisconsin, but say the same trucking issues hitting grocery stores are cutting those supplies, too.

“With the precut trees, there is a national shortage. So there are fewer quantity of trees, with higher demand, and then the shipping issues are complicating it a little more,” Keeton added.

Tree farms say it does not matter if consumers are looking to cut their own tree or purchase a pre-cut one. Either way, they are probably going to face higher prices.

“So they have been definitely been going up the past 3 years, and this year is higher than ever before,” Keeton said. He adds that the days of $25 live trees are gone. Instead, expect to pay $50 or more for a nice six-foot tree.

Sure, people can buy an artificial tree. But Balsam Hill, a top seller, warns those prices are up 20% this year. Keeton’s advice? Don’t try to find the perfect live tree. Even if it looks like Charlie Brown’s tree decorating it will hide most imperfections.

“You can put a larger ornament there. I haven’t seen an ugly decorated tree yet,” Keeton added.

Prices too high? Buy a smaller tree and place it on a table so you don’t waste your money.