Don’t Waste Your Money: Claim your stimulus check

Many people who feel they should have received a stimulus check last year — or the second one this year — are still empty-handed.

They can wait, and wait, but there’s a much simpler way for them to get their money.

While many Americans finally received both their $1,200 check and the latest $600 check, many are still waiting for at least one of them.

The good news is there is now a very simple way to claim the stimulus some people didn’t receive, and that’s when taxes are filed.

This year’s 1040 forms have space — along line 30 — to enter “Recovery Rebate Credit,” which is what Americans received for stimulus.

With programs like TurboTax, they will ask customers if they got their stimulus.

If they received nothing, and qualify, the $1,200 or $600 instantly pops up as a tax refund.

But from the “doesn’t that stink file,” the IRS making things confusing once again. The agency calls it a “recovery rebate” or “economic impact payment,” which has confused a lot of people.

That stinks?

How about just calling the program a stimulus check?

Of course, a credit on a person’s taxes is not as satisfying as seeing $1,200 pop up in their bank account.

But it’s the easiest way to get it now, so their money isn’t wasted.