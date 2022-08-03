(WHTM) — Target and now Walmart have both made a big confession: they ordered too much merchandise and they are now stuck with it.

But, their pain can be your gain.

Remember the trendy items we bought early on in the pandemic? Things like athleisure wear, furniture, and exercise equipment?

We are not buying as much anymore, so stores are slashing prices by 40% to 70% in some cases!

Mother Carmen Deloche is taking advantage of it.

“I got some really nice toys, I got a couple of items for the summertime, play clothes, they are 90 percent off right now, so that is awesome!” Deloche said.,

For some retailers who ordered too much during the pandemic, their inventory is starting to build up. That could mean bug discounts coming our way.

Kelly Goldsmith of Vanderbilt University said it is easy for shoppers to get excited about deals, but make sure you are not buying things you already have.

“Now the caveat here is, it’s only a good deal if you need it,” Goldsmith said. “There’s a reason these things are on sale: many people don’t need them. And if you don’t need them, don’t buy them!”

Tim May, who supervised installations at an electronics store says he is seeing price cuts.

“We are seeing 20 and 30 percent discounts on high-end television sets right now,” May said.

One last tip is to check the store’s websites too. Some retailers put their biggest markdowns online, so they don’t take up space inside the store.

Look for the biggest markdowns over Labor Day weekend, this way you don’t waste your money.