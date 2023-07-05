(WHTM) — A warning to anyone buying tickets for a concert this summer.

The Better Business Bureau is getting hundreds of complaints about fraudulent tickets that won’t get you in the gate.

It may be the hottest ticket in concert history nationwide: tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Unfortunately, scammers are now preying on thousands of Swifties desperate for seats.

Katelyn wanted Taylor Swift tickets but couldn’t afford a thousand dollars or more. But then…

“One of my friends said someone in her neighborhood Facebook page was selling Taylor Swift tickets,” she said.

For face value, just $250 each. So she Venmo’d them $500 for the pair.

But all she got were screenshots of tickets, not the real thing. Especially since they never showed up in her Ticketmaster account.

“You should still get an email in your account and I never got an email,” she said.

When she questioned the seller, she learned the woman’s Facebook page had been hacked, it wasn’t her.

To prevent a ticket nightmare like this, the Better Business Bureau suggests you only buy from reputable resellers that take credit cards, and offer a money-back guarantee in the event a ticket is fraudulent.

A few weeks back, Katie Briley ran into a different issue, she bought tickets for her seven-year-old daughter on a resale site, but the seller refused to transfer them.

“When you are a mother, it’s very devastating to your child,” Briley said.

So the Better Business Bureau says:

Buy only from trusted resale sites, not Facebook, Instagram, or Craigslist.

Tell the seller to transfer the tickets to your Ticketmaster account immediately, not days later.

Don’t pay with Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, or gift cards: you can get your money back.

Briley says just be careful.

“It’s so real,” she added.

So be very suspicious of tickets offered on social media. There is nothing to protect you, and that way you don’t waste your money.