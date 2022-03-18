(WHTM) — With oil prices past $100 a barrel, pump prices over four bucks, and everything else going up too. how long can consumers keep spending? Is a recession on the way?

With gas prices nationwide up 40%, and grocery prices up almost 10%, inflation is now running 7.9%, much more than your last raise. That’s the type of number that often triggers a recession, as during the gas price shocks of the 1970s.

It’s the opposite of 2020, when gas prices plunged, giving consumers more disposable income to buy new cars, furniture, and campers.

The just-released March University of Michigan consumer sentiment index dropped three points, more that expected, due to economic worries.

Which leads to this question: How long can shoppers keep up the spending?

From the “doesn’t that stink” file, hints of a bumpy road ahead.

The CEO of Target and CFO of Macy’s both say they are anticipating a slowdown, especially among lower-income shoppers hit hard by gas prices.

Target says if gas prices continue to rise, consumers will

Visit fewer stores

Purchase more house brands

Eat at home more

Cut down on discretionary purchaces

And with stimulus checks and child tax credits all having run out, that stinks.

All that would be bad news for the economy, as it was in 2008. As always don’t waste your money.