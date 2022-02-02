Don’t Waste Your Money: Contest scams

(WHTM) — February brings the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and Publishers Clearing House (PCH) annual multimillion dollar award and that one brings scammers out of the woodwork.

In 2022, some lucky winners will be receiving $5,000 a week for life. Marlene, 87, just got a voicemail saying she was one of the winners. “[The caller] seemed very sincere. They were holding my funds for me at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York,” Marlene said.

Luckily, she got suspicious because it was all a scam. “In the first place, I was not entered in the sweepstakes, and in the second place, they did not use my name,” she said.

People who need money after the holidays are more vulnerable to these PCH scams. The company is currently advertising on television and social media with their big drawing at the end of February.

Michelle Florence, Marlene’s goddaughter, worries other seniors may fall for it. “You get excited, you think you won the sweepstakes, and some people think maybe I did enter. And before they know it, their whole life savings is gone,” Florence said.

Besides calls, other victims are targeted with official looking letters and checks that turn out to be fake. PCH now warns of scams on its website, saying it will never call you to say you are a winner and it will never ask you to pay taxes or legal fees upfront. “You never have to pay anything to claim your PCH prize,” the PCH website said.

Marlene has one other tip for other winner hopefuls like her. “They don’t leave a message on your answering machine, they come in person!”

But, not everyone is as savvy as her so warn your relatives and that way you and your family won’t waste you money.