Don’t Waste Your Money: COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccine — or may have an appointment to get it soon. If an eligible individual is planning to become immunized, beware! Scammers are targeting vaccinated Americans.

Jack and Renee Grady were thrilled to get their second Pfizer vaccine shot a few weeks ago.

That evening, they got an email from Pfizer.

“It happened on the day she got her second vaccine,” Jack Grady said.

They figured it was a follow-up to Renee Grady’s shot.

“It said Pfizer study on the top, opinion survey, you can earn money,” Grady recalled.

But Grady and his wife got suspicious: They hadn’t heard of Pfizer giving out money.

Good thing they questioned it because the Better Business Bureau is now issuing a scam alert about these surveys.

“They follow what’s happening in the news … and vaccines are a very hot topic right now,” said Sarah Kemerer for the BBB.

Kemerer says any survey from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna are most likely scams.

She tells me victims are asked to give a credit card.

“And of course the victim’s cards were charged not only once, but multiple times,” Kemerer said.

It’s similar to past survey scams involving Walmart and other stores.

The Grady’s are glad they took a closer look discovered a strange return address.

“You take that second look and find out who sent it,” Kemerer said.

Make sure to delete the phony Pfizer survey. And remember: None of the vaccine makers are handing out cash.