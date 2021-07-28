Don’t Waste Your Money: Dashboard Lights You Can’t Ignore

Today’s new cars have digital display screens that can be more complex than an iPad. They alert you to almost everything. But there are three warning lights that require immediate attention if they come on.

So you’re driving along and all of a sudden a bell chimes. You look down and see an engine light on! What should you do?

AAA says there are two you should never ignore. One is the overheating light. It’s a red thermometer, which means your motor oil is low on coolant and overheating. Two is the red oil can light, this means your oil is low.

In both cases, pull off the road as soon as it is safe, do not keep driving, as your engine could seize up in a few if you don’t shut it off soon.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, lights that just confuse you like the infamous check engine light. It can mean your emissions system has a problem, your gas cap is open, you need service, or Aunt Marge just baked an apple pie.

If it leads you to panic, you’ll say doesn’t that stink? With a check engine light, don’t worry! You can keep driving just have a shop check your engine soon.

Light number three to never ignore, a red battery, which means your battery is not charging. Take it in for a check immediately so you don’t waste your money.