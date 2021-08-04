Don’t Waste Your Money: Delta Variant Travel Plans

Just when we started to travel again, booking airline tickets, vegas trips, even cruises, the COVID delta variant started spreading. So what should you do now?

Airports are bustling, hotels are booking up, and travel has returned. But that return to travel normalcy is now threatened. Mask requirements are returning. The US has extended Canadian border restrictions and is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal, and many other countries.

Even within the US, doctors suggest parents avoid taking unvaccinated children to crowded places, or COVID hot zones. And from the doesn’t that stink file, booking a vacation without travel insurance.

With so many unknowns right now, you might have to change plans. Conde Naste Travel suggests purchasing “cancel for any reason” insurance, or you may not get a refund from that hotel or resort. Doesn’t that stink?

Fortunately, airlines are still letting most travelers change flights to a later date without penalty, mostly because they don’t want people flying sick. Travel experts say go ahead and book it, but make sure you can get most of your money back if you have to cancel, so you don’t waste your money.