Finally some hope for grocery customers frustrated by digital coupons or who struggle with store apps.

The nation’s largest grocery chain is now making accommodations for the smartphone challenged.

Pat O’Brien is getting frustrated trying to save money on groceries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They are making it too hard. I mean, seriously,” O’Brien said.

Like millions of seniors, she struggles with her smartphone, and cannot access digital coupons that could give her a dollar off on some items.

Tina Hern is an elder caregiver and said the move away from paper coupons is hurting many lower-income people.

“I shop for my older clients because it is so hard and complicated for them to understand,” Hern said.

A report this past summer from consumerworld.org finds many of the biggest sales are now digital-only.

Consumer World’s Edgar Dworsky said digital-only coupons put some shoppers at a disadvantage.

“Anyone who is not connected today is missing out on supermarket savings,” Dworsky said.

If you have ever become so frustrated trying to grab weekly deals off a website or your smartphone that you wanted to smash your phone, the nation’s largest grocery chain says it now wants to help.

Kroger which owns multiple other chains had just issued a statement saying:

“We understand that not all customers choose to engage digitally when shopping with retailers. Customers who would like to take advantage of digital coupons can receive discounted pricing at any customer service desk.”

In addition, Kroger said, “Customers do not need smartphones to access savings, simply log on to Kroger.com and start clipping.”

This means you can clip digital coupons on your laptop at home that will go directly to your loyalty card.

No matter what store you shop at, ask a cashier or customer service manager if you cannot get a digital coupon, and that way you don’t waste your money.

