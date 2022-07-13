(WHTM) — When it comes to saving money at the grocery store, digital coupons are the hottest trend this year. But, a growing number of people say they are being left out.

Pat O’Brien is getting frustrated trying to save money on groceries.

“They are making it too hard. I mean, seriously,” O’Brien said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Like millions of seniors, she struggled with her smartphone and can not access digital coupons that could give her a dollar off on some items.

Tina Hern is an elder care give and said the move away from paper coupons is hurting many lower-income people.

“I am actually a personal care assistant, and I shop for my older clients because it is so hard and complicated for them to understand,” Hern said.

A new report from consumerworld.org finds many of the biggest sales are now digital only. Consumer World Edgar Sworsky says digital-only coupons put some shoppers at a disadvantage.

“Shrimp, chicken breast, so it wasn’t just you know a can of coffee,” Sworsky said. “Anyone who’s not connected today is missing out on supermarket savings.”

But, digital coupons are not going away anytime soon, The founder of Mom.com, Stephanie Nelson, says this reminds her of the introduction of loyalty cards decades ago.

“People adapted because you couldn’t get the sale prices and you couldn’t get your coupons deducted unless you used a loyalty card,” Nelson said.

Nelson has some advice:

Sort through paper and digital coupons before getting to the store

Look on the store’s website for coupons you can print at home

Unhappy about hard-to-get deals? Shop somewhere else.

Edgar and Stephane suggest checking with your store’s customer service counter if you can’t access a coupon. That way you don’t waste your money.