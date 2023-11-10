(WHTM) – Verizon is considered a premium cell service and that’s why it tends to have some of the highest prices.
But what about Verizon’s new discount service: is it worth considering?
You can’t escape the commercials these days: Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander taking some yada yada yada about the benefits of Visible by Verizon.
Visible sounds great! One line, unlimited data, for just $25 a month per phone line.
That’s less than half the price of standard Verizon service and uses the same towers.
US News just rated them one of the best-unlimited cell phone plans for 2023, though it is a prepaid service.
But like other discount plans such as Cricket and Mint Mobile options are limited.
US News says if you want child monitoring or a speedy personal hotspot, you may need more than that.
But from the doesn’t that stink file, the one downside of visible is that it could be a deal breaker for some people.
Visible says that after you use 50 gigs of data in a month, it may “Deprioritize” you during network congestion.
That means if you are on the network all day, or stream a lot of video, you could find your internet speed slowing down or be unable to do more than texting during busy times, like at a concert or ballgame.
So if money is tight, look into these discount cell plans, just know they have a few downsides so you don’t waste your money