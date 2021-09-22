Don’t Waste Your Money: Disney Fees

(WHTM) — Don’t want to wait an hour for Space Mountain? For the past 20 years, Disney parks have let guests skip the line with free fast passes, at no extra cost. But, taking a cue from regional park operators Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Disney will soon start charging for line skipping.

The parks have just announced a new Genie Program, where $15.00 a day gets you a Genie Plus Pass for avoiding lines. But wait, there’s more! Super popular attractions, like Star Wars Galaxy Edge, will require an additional fee for line skipping, as much as $5.00 to $20.00, according to the savings site, mousavers.com.

So, from the Doesn’t That Stink File: anger from longtime fans.

The San Fransisco Chronicle quotes one saying, “We can’t afford to use this service. Disney World is only for the wealth now.” Another says, “Why are they calling this new pass Genie? It should be called Scrooge McDuck.”

They say paying extra to skip the line is fine at a regional park where admission is just $50.00, but not at the most magical place on earth, where a single-day ticket can cost $150.

Finally, don’t try to rush to Disney now and get free fast passes. The fast pass ended during the pandemic last year and never returned. So, as always, don’t waste your money.