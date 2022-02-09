Don’t Waste Your Money: Dog groom injuries

(WHTM) — Do you have a dog or cat? Chances are you have left your pet with a vet or groomer, and trusted they would be okay. But, what if something goes wrong when you are not there with them?

Jill Ross and her daughter Carolyn now have to baby their beloved dog, Harley because he can no longer support himself on his hind legs. They are trying to teach him to walk again after something went terribly wrong at the groomer.

“I brought him in, he was walking fine. And when I picked him up, his two back legs were dragging in the parking lot,” Ross said. The groomer said Harley must have worn himself out,

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“By the time I woke up the next morning, he was totally paralyzed and couldn’t move either one of his legs,” Ross said.

Harley ended up in the hospital, requiring surgery for a damaged disc in his back. The cost?

“It was $6,000 for the surgery, and another $172 because he needs physical therapy now,” Ross said.

At this point, Jill is just hoping for some financial help from the groomer, for what is turning out to be a tough and expensive experience.

We contacted the grooming salon, but the manager claimed Harley had a pre-existing back condition and that they did nothing wrong.

The Los Angeles Times recently conducted an investigation into groomer injuries, citing dozens of lawsuits over pets who were injured, and some who died. after a routine visit to a salon.

It says to help avoid a grooming injury, you should do the following:

Ask if the groomer was professionaly trained

Request refferences from ezxisiting clients

Check the Salon’s revbiews at the Better Business Bureau

Ask if you can sit there duringh grooming

Finally, consider a mobile groomer who comes to your home, where your dog won’t be stressed and you can sit there by his side. As always, don’t waste your money.