With inflation hammering our wallets every time we shop, one of the last holdouts was Dollar Tree. Not anymore, as shoppers are discovering this month.

For three decades, DollarTree was the one store where shoppers like Willa Davenport knew everything would cost one dollar.

Last October, she found canned food for a dollar. Greeting cards, a dollar. Party supplies, also a dollar. During a visit last fall, I grabbed a roll of Glad wrap and a jug of drain cleaner for just a buck. I wondered, how could they afford that?

But a return trip this past week found those one dollar signs gone, replaced by big dollar twenty-five signs. Those Glad products and drain cleaner are now $1.25. Shopper Larissa Liss understands, given soaring costs of shipping and materials.

“Prices go up for everything. Dollar Tree, you can only get things for a dollar for so long. I knew it was eventually going to happen,” Liss said.

Dollar Tree says by May all its stores will have raised prices to a dollar twenty-five, with a few items even higher. Its CEO said, however, the store is still providing “an undeniable value” “Whether it is $1.00, $1.25, or $1.50.” Diedre Harris says these days, a dollar twenty-five is still a bargain.

But other shoppers like Shannon Carr, are lamenting the loss of one of the last holdouts to rising prices. “That’s why we go there. Because it is a dollar, not a dollar-fifty. One dollar,” Carr said.

With raw materials and shipping costs soaring though, no store can continue selling products like it’s still 1990. One nugget of good news, we found greeting cards still a dollar, which is one-fifth the cost at chain drugstores. And that way you don’t waste your money.