(WHTM) — Do you find yourself paying fees for getting a paper pill, or getting cash for your coins? A new report lists some fees you should never have to pay.

Hidden fees have become a fact of life when we travel, or rent something. Usually, there is often little we can do. But, Lifehacker says some we can prevent.

Among them is coin machine fees which can be 10% or more for turning in pocket change. Lifehacker says many stores will give you a gift card for the full amount of your coins.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Another one is ATM fees, which can be as high as $5. Life hacker says to use your own bank’s ATM, or use one that refunds these fees.

There are also credit report fees, which can hit you at the major credit bureaus. You are better off going to annualcreditreport.com and getting your credit report for free.

From the doesn’t that stink file, one of the worst feels of all: bill processing fees, for getting a paper bill in the mail, or by paying with a credit card. Lifehacker says most utilities and insurance companies will let you by e-check or a bank withdrawal with no fees.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It also says the world is going paperless, and it is time to get o the trail.

Remember: while a five-dollar paper bill fee might not sound like a lot, if you are paying several of them, that could be $200 a year.