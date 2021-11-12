Don’t Waste Your Money: Early Black Friday deals

(WHTM) — Stores are stocked with 65-inch TVs filling the electronics departments, waiting for Black Friday shoppers. But, this year, shoppers don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving night. Instead, they can find Black Friday prices right now at Walmart’s Deals for Days, Target’s Holiday Best Deals, and Best Buy’s Early Black Friday.

Among the deals right now: a 70-inch Samsung for $599, laptops as low as $129, and how about a Chromebook for $89?

But, from the Doesn’t That Stink File, the fact that this year’s Black Friday sales may not be that great. Business Insider says most discounts will be in the five to 25% off range, not the 10 to 30% discount consumers are used to.

With soaring shipping costs and shortages, stores can’t give away TVs and iPads this year. So, don’t hold out for a deal or it could be gone. Sure, shoppers may find some great deals online on Thanksgiving night and Friday, but they can find many of those deals right now so they don’t waste their money.