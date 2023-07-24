The summer heat is on across so much of the country. That means big electric bills and in some cases very big electric bills.

Regina Morris has been cutting hair at her salon for more than a decade. But all of a sudden she got a bill for over $1,800.

The bill was 10 times higher than her normal electric bill. Morris called and learned that her salon had been listed incorrectly as a private home for years.

“They said they had been charging me residential rates when it should have been business rates,” Morris said.

Last summer, George Makris was shocked by a bill that was hundreds more than he normally paid

My wife opened the bill, and she says we have a problem. This bill is the highest we’ve ever had,” Makris said.

It turned out that Makris had a third-party energy supplier and never saw the letter informing him that when his deal expired, his rates would be doubling.

Electric rates are up 5%-10% nationally this year, according to the government, but in some states, they are up 30% or more. It has to do with high demand and the cost of upgrading aging utility grids.

So what can you do to avoid a bill shock?

If you are allowed to switch electric suppliers, call and ask about a better rate.

Turn up the A/C: Every 7 degrees higher lowers your bill by 10%

Close shades and drapes during the day.

Run fans: they can keep you cool for just pennies a day.

Finally, do not turn off the A/C when you go out, which forces it to work too hard to cool everything when you come home.

That way you don’t waste your money.