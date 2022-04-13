(WHTM) — With gas prices around four dollars a gallon or higher, electric cars are suddenly the hottest thing on the road. So, is it time to finally consider one?

Kevin Kushman says buying a Tesla was one of the best things he ever did.

“Love it! No complaints!” Kushman said.

But for 2022, electric means much more than Tesla.

As we saw in all those Super Bowl advertisements, mainstream carmakers are now going all-in on electric and plug-in hybrids, including even the top seeing Ford F-150 Pickup.

Pam Taylor never considered one before, but is now looking at the Mustang Mach-E.

“I do like the savings as far as gas mileage, but, I do have to find out more about them,” Taylor said.

Now if you are like me, you probably see 20 Jeep Wranglers every time you go to the grocery store, but you’ve probably never seen one like this: An Electric Jeep Wrangler.

With gas prices well over three bucks, that can be a real saving. Even better, the government wants to help you buy one!

If you check the site fueleconomy.gov, you’ll see you can get:

A $7,500 credit on a Jeep plug-in hybrid, a Hyundai Ioniq, Mustang Mach E, and a Nissan leaf, among many others.

Get $4,500 on a Prius plug-in hybrid. However, the credits end once an automaker sells too many cars.

“You have a tax credit based on which type of vehicle you buy. Some have run out, for instance, the Teslas have run out because they were oversubscribed, but all the new models have the opportunity to generate a personal tax incentive.” Kushman said.

Kevin Kushman is so bullish, that he has joined the electric industry, and now installs charging stations, through his company Electrada.

“They used to be only for the rich, but now everyday Americans can get one too!” Justin Drew said.

Electric cars that don’t qualify for a credit, though tend to be pricier than their gasoline counterparts. So, run the numbers so you don’t waste your money.