Don’t Waste Your Money: Empty shelves again

(WHTM) — It’s now almost two years since toilet paper began disappearing from store shelves as the pandemic first hit, things were getting better, until now.

Omicron and weather are hitting store shelves hard.

So what is going on?

“Basically you are not finding anything or you got to get what is there, and it’s not what you want,” a shopper said.

Just as grocery stores and logistic companies were facing their supply chain issues, along came omicron. It grounded truck drivers, warehouse workers, and supermarket clerks.

Add in snowstorms snarling truck traffic and you will end up with scenes of stranded motorists and empty shelves.

USA Today posted photos of an empty canned goods shelf in Pittsburgh, an empty food cooler in Washington D.C., a half-empty dairy chiller in Colorado, and a barren pasta shelf in Alaska.

So, from the “Doesn’t that Stink File,” here are the products in shortest supply as we begin 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal:

Baby formula

Cream cheese

Canned vegetables

Canned pet food

Juice boxes

If you are hoping to drown out your frustration with a couple of beers, watch out.

USA Today says the aluminum shortage is sending craft beer prices up and causing temporary shortages once again.

Retailers are hoping that the Omicron wave subsides in the next few weeks. So meat plants, warehouses, and trucking companies can get back up to full staffing. Until then, don’t waste your money.