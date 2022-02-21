Don’t Waste Your Money: End of 3G

3G cell service is going away sooner than many of us realize, and it won’t impact just your mom’s old flip phone!

People with older phones are rushing out to AT&T stores now that the carrier has alerted them its 3G service starts shutting down on Feb. 22. But Michelle Jones says for her older mother, it’s really no laughing matter. She needs to buy mom a new phone before her lifeline goes dead. “They said they are eliminating it across the board, the 3G service, whatever,” Jones said.

Verizon and T-Mobile will also end their 3G service, though later this year. It’s all part of an FCC plan to free up spectrum for 5G. But Kevin Leary isn’t happy saying many people can’t afford an $800 smartphone. “I think it’s bad, a lot of people can’t afford these new phones, they are so expensive these days,” Leary said.

Now you might think this won’t affect you because you may have a 4G LTE phone. But it could still impact your family if anyone has a burglar alarm or some sort of senior alert service.

Dimity Orlet of the advocacy group Pro-Seniors says it’s important to ask your older parents or grandparents about what gadgets they use. “We need to get the word out to seniors, but also folks, family members, and friends to make sure their devices are going to work with the new 5G,” Orlet said. The AP, meantime, warns that 1.5 billion families still have 3G home alarms that need to be upgraded. An AT&T spokesman tells us it is “helping customers navigate this transition” and will “provide free replacement phones” to a majority of people using older flip phones.

The key, though, is to check with your provider as soon as possible so your phone or safety device does not go dark when 3G is shut off. That way you don’t waste your money.