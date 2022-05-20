HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summer travel is getting more expensive, and there seems to be no escape. Nearly every form of travel, from planes, cars, RVs and more, have seen a harsh increase in cost.

With gas at over $4/gallon, road trips will cost significantly more than in previous years. According to Hopper, the flight-fare comparison website, the average round trip plane ticket costs 30% more than it did a year ago, more than $300.

Once you get to your vacation destination, finding a place to stay may also hurt your wallet. The CPI index reported that hotel costs are 29% more expensive than a year ago. The average hotel room in Miami, Florida now costs $430 per night; Maui, Hawaii hotels have skyrocketed to an average of $600 per night.

Even RV travel has experienced severe price increases due to gas costs. Filling up a ‘class A’ RV can cost as much as $600 with their 100-gallon gas tanks; Smaller ‘class C’ RVs can still cost upwards of $200 per tank. Tack on increasing campground prices, in some cases up to $100 per night, and your RV trip can easily break the bank.

How can you beat these rising prices? Shortening your trip or staying closer to home are simple ways to save money during your summer travels whether you are driving, flying or RV-ing.