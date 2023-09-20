Next to June, September and October are the biggest months for weddings. But brides and grooms, even bridesmaids will be dealing with some very high prices this fall.

Wedding planner Kaite Meckstroth says delayed pandemic weddings combined with inflation hit couples with a one-two punch last year.

“That demand is driving up prices, along with inflation as well,” Meckstroth said.

Did you know the average wedding is now up to $30,000? We found some ways to fight that sticker shock and keep those costs down.

Meckstroth said the key is to play well in advance, decide what to splurge on, and where you can go low budget.

“You don’t have to have everything top of the line What is your priority for the day as a couple? Is it food? Is it entertainment? Is it your dress?” Meckstroth said.

The wedding planning site ‘The Knot’ said the average meal is $75 a person with alcohol. A bridal gown is now $1,900. And being a bridesmaid can now cost $2,000 leading to “bridesmaid burnout.” Women declined the invitation to be at the wedding party.

So Meckstroth said to cut costs:

Limit the guest lists

Avoid Saturday weddings

provide only beer and wine, not liquor

Order a small wedding cake, with a sheet cake for everyone else.

“A very simple cutting cake…then do a lot of their cakes from places like Costco,” Meckstroth said.

And to keep gown costs down, she said to look for marked-down off-the-rack dresses. And look at simple dresses, gowns without all the frills can be half the cost of fancier gowns.

The easiest solution is to slim the guest list, from over 100 to 50 or 75 guests. You will save a fortune and you won’t waste your money.