(WHTM) — Have a home? Have a car? Watch your mail for a letter warning you that your warranty is about to expire and that you need to renew it urgently.

Melrose Cross found an urgent letter in her mail the other day.

“They are saying that my warranty is about to expire,” Cross said.

It had to do with her homeowner’s warranty.

“Our records indicate that you, in all capital letters, in bold ink, have not contacted us to get your home warranty up to date,” Cross said.

It also warned of major repair costs if she didn’t pay up for the coverage. But, she hesitated.

“I’ve never had a warranty with this company. I’ve never heard of this company,” Cross said.

Now even if you don’t own a home or condo, you can still get a letter like this, not about your home warranty, but about your auto warranty.

These letters and postcards all make it seem urgent that you renew a warranty before something goes wrong, but the Better Business Bureau says these are all marketing ploys. They state that you should not be pressured to buy a warranty, rather, check any warranty company at the Better Business Bureau.

Cross worries her older neighbors just might call the number and give her a credit card, thinking some benefit they have is about to expire.

“They might buy into it, and be out a lot of money,” Cross said.

Bottom line? Never call a number for some service or warranty you didn’t recall having in the first place. That way you don’t waste your money.