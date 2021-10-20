Don’t Waste Your Money: Facebook Pages Hacked

It’s happening to an alarming number of Facebook members. You can’t log in and then you discover someone hacked your page. If this happens to you, what do you do?

Cathy Ebert used Facebook to keep in touch with friends for years as a hospital researcher until a few weeks ago. “One day I went to get on Facebook and was denied access to my page,” Ebert said. Someone locked her out, shutting off dozens of former colleagues scattered around the world. When she searched for herself, she was shocked at what turned up.

“It was my profile picture, with an erroneous address, and someone named Thomas Wilson,” Ebert said. A recent NPR report says account hacking appears widespread this year. Facebook will not confirm. But experts are not sure if users are falling victim to phishing scams, or may be victims of automated hacking bots.

The big problem is that when your Facebook account is hacked, unlike your bank account, there is no one to call. Facebook does not offer phone help. You have to use an automated system that requests your driver’s license but Cathy said it didn’t work.

“They asked me to send up a photo of myself, which I did, and after I did that I found my page was shut down, all access denied, and that was the end of it,” Ebert said.

So don’t let this happen to you. Cybersecurity experts say set up two-factor authentication, so you get a text if anyone tries to change your password. Don’t use the same password on Facebook and other sites, and don’t open emails that appear to come from Facebook, they are usually phishing scams.

Finally, never google Facebook for their phone number, you may end up getting a scammer who wants a credit card, so you don’t waste your money.