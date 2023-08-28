(WHTM) — Many of us depend on our Facebook page, to share our everyday lives with friends and just as importantly to keep up with others. But a new scam says your page will be shut down if you do not verify your identity.

Several ‘Don’t Waste Your Money’ viewers have received a frightening message from Facebook. It claims you have violated Facebook’s terms and says if you do not respond within 24 hours, your page will be suspended. If you click the link to respond, and it asks you to verify your name, email, and password.

Sylvia Phillips was recently hit by a Facebook scam that got into her phone. Phillips says to never believe anything that asks for personal information.

“Question everything, and don’t give out data where you are not aware of what you are giving out,” Phillips said.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued an alert back on Aug. 16 about this particular scam; calling it the verification or the re-verification scam.

So what is the worst that can happen if you fill out the form?

The BBB warns that your Facebook page will likely be hacked since the scammers now have your login.

This applies to all suspicious alerts or emails from Facebook, your bank or any company. Make sure you know who you are dealing with so you don’t waste your money.