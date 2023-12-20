(WHTM) – As you scramble to wrap up that holiday shopping this week, use caution!

Some great last-minute deals online or at overstock stores could turn out to be faked.

Nothing like new electronics under the tree on Christmas morning, unless they are counterfeit junk.

That’s what happened to Lindsay Knollman and her mom Penny, who thought they found a great holiday gift: Brand-new Apple Air pods for just $45 at an overstock outlet.

“She’s like $45, those are usually over $200,” said Penny. “I said are these real? He said yes, they have never been opened.”

But when Lindsay tried them on at home they didn’t sound right.

“My music would pause, or they would just randomly disconnect, and I thought that’s not really Apple quality,” said Lindsay

She realized that she had been conned.

Linsday said, “There’s too many signs they’re not real.”

Among them, the word California was misspelled and the sound quality was horrible.

They had bought counterfeits!

Sometimes it is easy to spot a counterfeit product, such as with these Apple Airpods that have no Apple logo and just say Air 2.

Other times it is much tougher, like these Samsung earbuds that have all the correct logos.

“When we first open the box, we see this box…”

U.S. customs agent Eric Zizelman told abc27 a few months ago fake goods often fall apart or are dangerous, “You could have some sort of safety risk with that.”

For instance, counterfeit Apple chargers have been blamed for starting several fires. So if you are not sure about the retailer you might want to take a pass.

“It’s not what they are, and it’s not fair to people,” said Penny.

Bottom line: if an item seems priced too low…Be suspicious: it may be a fake, so don’t waste your money.