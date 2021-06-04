Don’t Waste Your Money: Fake Amazon Reviews

Do you read Amazon reviews before you purchase a product? A new report reveals that many of those reviews may have been paid for by the sellers themselves.

Whether shopping Amazon or Walmart many of us, like Missy Verdin read reviews first. “Depending on the product, if I don’t know the product I always read the reviews and that determines what I buy,” Verdin said.

But more and more shoppers like Katie Maddock have their suspicions. “Do you trust those online reviews? Not always,” Maddock said. Dimitrius Casem doesn’t trust them. “I mean, one person can say one thing, and you can go in there and find something totally different,” Casem said.

Now I just ordered a video cable from amazon. It came in a few days, great price, and great reviews. But how do I know I can trust those reviews? A new report in PC Mag says in many cases you can’t.

It says recent data exposed 200,000 amazon reviewers who were allegedly paid for glowing reviews. PC Mag’s Chandra Steele tells me the third-party sellers would then reward the reviewers. “What happened was, they were sent the product, they were given instructions on how to review, make it believable, obviously make it positive,” Steele said. “We will let you keep the product for free. We will pay you for the review.

Amazon has released a statement saying “We have clear review policies and we ban and take legal action against those who violate these policies.” But PC Mag says, look for verified purchaser reviews, read both the best and worst reviews, look for common complaints in the worst reviews.

Why would a seller pay for fake reviews? To boost their position on Amazon, so that their product shows up first. So be skeptical, so you don’t waste your money.