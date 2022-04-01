(WHTM) — Need to renew your license plates this spring, but don’t want to stand in a long line with other drivers during this pandemic? Then you may have decided to renew online.

But, beware!

Facing long lines when the DMV and BMV offices reopened last year, many drivers decided to opt for this instead: online renewals. But, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says many drivers, like Ted Hicks, are ending up being ripped off, by lookalike websites,

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“So I go in and just click all the buttons and renew!” Hicks said.

But, Hicks was charged over $1000 by some out-of-state company. The BBB says more and more people are ending up on fake state sites when they google for license plates or registration renewals.

So from the “doesn’t that stink” file: what happens if you visit a lookalike motor vehicle site?

You may get your plates renewed, but you can be charged another 25 to 100 dollars for them to do for you, and that stinks.

The Federal Trade Commission sued a Florida company behind dozens of lookalike DMV websites last year. But, many still have the state’s name on their website. Be on the lookout for the fine print that says “not affiliated” with any government agency.

If you go to a motor vehicle website for the first time, inspect it carefully to make sure it is the real site, so you don’t waste your money.