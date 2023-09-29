(WHTM) – Have you been to a fast food restaurant lately?

Those 5-dollar meal deals are becoming 10-dollar meals and fast food inflation shows no sign of letting up.

Restaurant business online says fast food menu prices are up 8 percent from summer 2022 to summer 2023…Outpacing grocery store inflation, which has leveled out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An analysis by pricelisto.com shows the high prices of some popular menu items:

McDonald’s Big Mac: $5.50 on average quarter pounder: $5.60

Burger King Whopper now averages 5.80

Wendy’s chicken sandwich: 6.30

Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich: 5.30

And if you upgrade it to a meal…Expect to pay another 3 to 4 dollars for a drink and fries.

We haven’t even talked about Doordash or Uber Eats delivery fees.

And from the doesn’t that stink…How pricey fast food is forcing many people to try secret hacks to keep their costs down.

The site “Hip2 save” says you can order a McDonald’s mcdouble like a Big Mac. You get extra lettuce plus Big Mac sauce for almost two bucks less than a real Big Mac.

At Chick-fil-A, it suggests ordering 2 chicken strips and a bun to save almost a dollar over a chicken sandwich.

If you are really in a pinch, you can just order the kid’s meal.

So check those menu board prices before you just order something you have purchased… And that way you don’t waste your money