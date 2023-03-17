(WHTM) — Along with everything, prices at the grocery store in the last year have gone up and so are prices at fast food restaurants.

It has some people wondering: Are they really a good value anymore?

So, you are looking for a quick lunch that will fill you up without draining your wallet. A new survey by the wealth management firm Stifel looked at meu pricing at popular fast food eateries, and what customers think about the value they get.

It says the most expensive were:

Panera, with an average meal price of $14

Chipotle, which is a few cents cheaper

Blaze Pizza

Shake Shack

Jersey Mikes

All of them about $13 for a meal.

The least expensive would be Taco Bell, Mcdonald’s, and Chick-fil-a. They all have meals under $10.

But from the “Doesn’t That Stink” file, the cheapest and best value are not necessarily the same. While Panera was the most expensive of the restaurant, Stifel found consumers do not mind paying for the salads and healthy options. The same can be said with Chipotle.

Shake Shack was cheaper, but consumers surveyed felt it was less of a value.

So, if you are just choosing a restaurant just because of low menu prices, you might be shortchanging yourself, and ending up hungry a couple of hours later.

In the end, the best fast food is the food you enjoy eating, even if it costs a little more.