Just one year after the government boosted electric vehicle credits to cover almost all of them, it’s not taking some of them away.

For 2024, there is good news and bad news for buyers. The good? Dealers will now be able to give you that tax credit at purchase time. You will not have to wait to claim it on next year’s taxes.

Tesla owner Courtney Wills hopes that will bring more people into the club.

“Saves you a lot of gas money, and they are just efficient!” Wills said.

But now the bad news: that EV you want may no longer have a tax credit! As of Jan. 2024, several EVs no longer qualify for tax credits including:

The Ford Mustang Mach E

Volkswagen ID/4

Nissan Leaf

It all has to do with the country of origin. What is so crazy about this is that a lot of it comes down to the battery. Not where the vehicle was built but where the battery comes from.

Batteries made in China now longer make the cut. Some popular models, however, still qualify for the full $7,5000 credit including the following:

Ford F150 Lightning

Chrysler Pacifica

Most Teslas

Dealer Marketing Director Kevin Frye said to check with a salesperson before you fall in love with a car.

“They communicate directly with the manufacturer to let you know which car qualifies, and which credit is best for you,” Frye said.

GM, Ford, and Volkswagen said they are working on getting their vehicles to qualify for credits again. Good news for EV supporters.

If you will be EV shopping this year, be sure to check current credits, not last year’s credits, so you don’t waste your money.