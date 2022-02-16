Don’t Waste Your Money: Fight grocery inflation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A customer shops for meat at a Safeway store on October 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The price for meat at the grocery stores has surged over the past year with beef jumping 12.2%, pork 9.8% and chicken up 7.2% since last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Inflation takes a bite out of our wallets every time we walk into a supermarket. But, you can still save money at the grocery store, according to one super-shopper we spoke with.

Terrence Todd says it seems everything is going up in price.

“The price of everything is going up, and stores are empty because of it,” Todd said.

Dr. Shelley Kirk is a nutritionist, who like all of us has been stunned by the recent rise in grocery prices.

“I think there’s sticker shock,” Dr. Kirk said.

But, she says you can lower those soaring bills with a shopping strategy, starting with a plan for 5 meals a week.

“You want to make a list. You want to figure out your meals in advance,” Dr. Kirk said.

And you never want to shop hungry.

“Don’t go to the grocery store on an empty stomach, because that’s going to open the door to a lot more impulse buying,” Dr. Kirk said. She also says to skip pre-sliced fruits and vegetables which are often three times the price.

“Pre-cut fruits and veggies, and you think this is a time saver. But, the cost!”

Dr. Kirk also says skip expensive steak dinners.

“When people think of a meal, and its center is meat, that is where you go off,” Dr. Kirk said. Instead, buy less expensive beef that can be used in multiple meals.

“Stretch the meat that you do have. So, whether it’s in chili or a stew or soup. ” Dr. Kirk said. For example homemade chili that costs less than $10 and lasts forever. “You can actually have it as a taco, you can use chili in a variety of ways.”

Dr. Krik says to avoid shopping with young children if you can. But, if you have to bring them, just remember that sugary snacks are down at eye level. “They see things at eye level and they are often not nutritious for you,” she says.

She says give kids water, and not those expensive, sugary juice boxes. “you can bypass this and save a bundle,” Dr. Krik said.

Want 1980’s prices? She says look or recipes that use rice or pasta, which still costs pennies per serving. “It’s a staple and it’s affordable and what you put on the pasta is what’s going to make it healthy,” she says.

Finally, she says:

Use coupons

Buy store brands

Stock up on things when they are on sale

So leave those kids home, and make a list before you go. That way, you don’t waste your money.