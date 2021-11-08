Don’t Waste Your Money: Fight price hikes

(WHTM) — If you think diapers and detergents are expensive now, Proctor and Gamble announced another price hike. Unfortunately, these price hikes are hitting the people who can’t afford it hardest. So, how can people keep costs down on Pampers, Tide, Bounty, and other P&G items?

Start with big stores and big packages.

Now, some people say they don’t want to buy in bulk, because they don’t have a refrigerator or freezer. But, when it comes to items like paper products, baby diapers, or wipes, you can’t go wrong buying these bulk packages.

Joanie Demer, KrazyCouponLady.com, says be sure you compare price peruse, not just the package price.

“With laundry detergent, for example, you need to make sure you are comparing cost per load, and not just cost per ounce,” Demer said.

Demer adds, grab P&G’s monthly coupons, which are now available through PGgoodeveryday.com, and sign up for Walgreens and CVS’s loyalty programs.

“Shopping at the drugstores, and playing the loyalty game at those drugstores, is one of the best ways to get these items at rock bottom prices,” Demer said.

With smaller sizes becoming more expensive, if you have room, the best thing is to get the largest package you can so you don’t waste your money.