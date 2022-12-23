FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(WHTM) — 2022 was the worst year for inflation in 40 years. We have seen it every time we went to the grocery store this year.

You have seen it in the beef section and the dairy aisle: soaring prices. But, that food inflation is trickling down into bakeries, pizzerias, and fast food restaurants too.

Mary Pat Pace, co-owner of the Bon Bonerie Bakery is struggling with soaring egg prices.

“Forty-one cents each. What they used to be was 10 cents each,” Pat Pace said.

Se also has said everything else is up, too.

A new analysis by Pricelisto, which follows restaurant prices, says fast food is not as affordable as it used to be. It says overall, fast food prices, have increased by more than 12% this past year at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Chick-Fil-A.

So, from the doesn’t that stink file, how much more you’ll have to pay for that lunch out?

Pricelisto said:

Wendy’s prices were up the most in 2022 by 35%.

Chick Fil A prices were up 15%, hit hard by riding chicken prices

Taco Bell was up 14%

Burger King was up 2%

But it says the surprise is that Mcdonald’s prices were down 2% this past year! It credits Mcdonald’s sheer size and buying power.

So, next time they ask if you want to supersize it, or may buy the meal version, think about saying no, that way you don’t waste your money.