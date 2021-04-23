Don’t Waste Your Money: Free Dyson vacuum scam

With many Americans keeping their homes cleaner than they’ve been in years, wouldn’t it be nice to get a brand new Dyson vacuum?

But not so fast, there’s a warning about an offer to win a new Dyson.

For many people, nothing cleans like a Dyson. Linda Thatcher is one of them, so she was thrilled to get an email from the company.

“It was an email, and it was a Dyson, and I have a Dyson,” Thatcher said.

The email offered a free Dyson product to “minimize the risk of infection in [her] home” during these difficult times.

“And they would give you a free stick Dyson, which I don’t have, and I would like to have one,” Thatcher said.

So, she clicked the link. As a countdown clock rolled, they asked for a credit card.

“They give you like five minutes to give all your information, put it in,” Thatcher recalled.

Flustered by the time running out, she gave her debit card, which is connected to her bank account.

“I put in my debit card, that’s what I use all the time,” Thatcher said.

Of course the whole thing was a scam. Thatcher did not receive a Dyson or any further notice. But her bank account was charged, and then charged again, for $39.

That’s when she realized it was all a scam and had to cancel her debit card.

“They could have gotten to my whole bank account. That’s the really scary part,” Thatcher said.

Dyson warns that it is not giving away vacuums, and if a customer receives an email or social media post about a contest, the best bet is to trash it — or suck it up with one of their vacuums.

So remember: Dyson is not giving away vacuum cleaners, no matter how slick that email or Facebook post may look.