Don’t Waste Your Money: Free iPhone 13

(WHTM) — Free iPhones! iPhones for $0! The advertisements are everywhere right now for Apple’s new iPhone 13. But, how can a carrier give away an $800 phone for nothing? Of course, they can’t, but CNET says consumers shouldn’t just toss these offers from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile away, either.

The providers want the business, or continued business, and are truly giving consumers a big discount on the new phone. CNET explains, though, that it all depends on the consumer’s trade-in. Those interested must have an iPhone X, 11, or 12 in good working condition, as well, as an unlimited data package with a 36-month installment plan. So they will pay, or not pay, for it over three years.

However, from the Doesn’t That Stink File, all the extras that make that free phone anything but free. Activation fee? $30 to $50. Tax? $10. Case and screen protector? $40. Add that all up and it is $100, which stinks.

For those who do want the newest phone, CNET says these early promo deals are the best consumers will find for a while. No one is simply going to hang out a new iPhone 13, completely free, but these promotional deals can still be worthwhile, so don’t waste your money.